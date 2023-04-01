iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 726,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

