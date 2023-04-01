Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.21

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 35.58 ($0.44). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45), with a volume of 59,499 shares changing hands.

Ilika Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £64.73 million, a PE ratio of -683.33 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

