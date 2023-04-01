Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $615.47

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 615.47 ($7.56) and traded as high as GBX 689.40 ($8.47). Informa shares last traded at GBX 688.40 ($8.46), with a volume of 2,522,818 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.91) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.76).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 673.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,695.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 11,111.11%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

