Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 2.1 %

ISSC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,371,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

