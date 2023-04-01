Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 2.1 %
ISSC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,371,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
