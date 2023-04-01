Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Buys $10,045.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) insider David George Anderson bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $10,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,420 shares in the company, valued at $72,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.45 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.