Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Buys $10,045.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) insider David George Anderson bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $10,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,420 shares in the company, valued at $72,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.45 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.