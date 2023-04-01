Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Acquires $48,000.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioAtla Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BCAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

BioAtla Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BioAtla by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BioAtla by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

