Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Purchases $119,840.00 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

