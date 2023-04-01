Insider Buying: Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Purchases $24,200.00 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chimerix Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,504,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 892,726 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 43.0% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 636,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 623,268 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.