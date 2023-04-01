Insider Buying: Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Purchases £28,792 in Stock

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Louise Bonham acquired 48,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,792 ($35,375.35).
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Performance
Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.79. The stock has a market cap of £55.08 million and a P/E ratio of -187.74. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.60 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.08).
About Miton UK MicroCap Trust
Read More
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK MicroCap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK MicroCap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.