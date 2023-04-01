Insider Buying: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Acquires $147,191.80 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Natixis acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 274,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

