Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EXPI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.91 and a beta of 2.75.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.
