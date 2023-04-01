Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $60,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,889.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

