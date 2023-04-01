Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. 821,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.