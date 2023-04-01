Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,793 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

