Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,793 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.