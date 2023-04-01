Integrity Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrity Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

