Integrity Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 141,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,922. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

