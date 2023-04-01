Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

