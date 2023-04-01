Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 1.7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 37,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

