InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Up 1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 31,002.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.