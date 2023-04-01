Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

