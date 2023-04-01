Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.62. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

