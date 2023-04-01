Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Critical Analysis

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and Intuitive Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,570.46 -$5.43 million ($0.03) -73.08 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Energetics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Energetics and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.63%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -444.31% -177.06% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

