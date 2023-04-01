Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.20. 40,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 210,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

