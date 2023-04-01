Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 815,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 306,697 shares.The stock last traded at $18.41 and had previously closed at $18.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.