Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,138,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

