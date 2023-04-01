Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $320.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.25.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

