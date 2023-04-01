Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

