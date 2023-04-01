Investors Buy High Volume of VirnetX Put Options (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 48,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,090% compared to the typical volume of 300 put options.
VirnetX Trading Down 7.1 %
VHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. VirnetX has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
VirnetX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirnetX (VHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.