Investors Buy High Volume of VirnetX Put Options (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 48,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,090% compared to the typical volume of 300 put options.

VirnetX Trading Down 7.1 %

VHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. VirnetX has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

VirnetX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 780,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,337,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 151,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

