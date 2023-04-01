Investors Buy Large Volume of WESCO International Call Options (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 489% compared to the average daily volume of 546 call options.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.54. 489,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,993. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.