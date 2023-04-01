Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 6.8%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 19,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Ion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Ion Energy Company Profile

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

