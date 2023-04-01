iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.16. 891,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

