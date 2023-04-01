iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.9% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthOne LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 537,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,070. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

