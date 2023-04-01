iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.