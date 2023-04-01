iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

