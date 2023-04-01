iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 16.6% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 139,272 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.16. 3,182,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

