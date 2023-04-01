iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,553 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

