iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVLU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 174,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,558. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.