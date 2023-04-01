iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 5.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,149 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

