iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

