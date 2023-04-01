iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

