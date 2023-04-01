iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 164,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.