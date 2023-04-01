ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $365.00.

ITM Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

