Jet Protocol Price Up 2.3% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $19.14 million and $145,609.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01192202 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,188.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

