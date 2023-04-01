Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,683,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
