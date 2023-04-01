Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.