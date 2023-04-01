Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

