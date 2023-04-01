Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

JNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Friday. 1,046,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,268. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.94.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.