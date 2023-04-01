Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $11.69 million and $556.55 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00029394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00201782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.15 or 0.99958401 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05629956 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $543.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

