Joystick Price Hits $0.0561 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.49 million and $531.66 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00201417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,526.59 or 1.00000593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05947684 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,467.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.