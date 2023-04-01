JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $115.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,017,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

